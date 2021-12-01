ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Eye imaging technology breaks through skin by crossing beams

By Duke University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a method for increasing the depth at which optical coherence tomography (OCT) can image structures beneath skin. The gold standard for imaging and diagnosing diseases within the retina, OCT has yet to find widespread use as an imaging technique for other parts of the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Photonics.com

Imaging Method May Improve Detection of Skin Cancer

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2021 — An imaging technique developed by researchers at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), can measure temperature in 2D, without contact, and in real time. The method could improve photothermal therapy and help deliver early diagnoses of skin cancers. The technology — single-shot...
CANCER
bioworld.com

Pcube-Lab raises $4.75M to advance its eye-tracking technology

PARIS – Pcube-Lab BV has closed a $4.75 million funding round to deploy its eye tracking technology, Neuroclues, in Europe and the U.S. This technique helps with early diagnosis of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researcher outlines how whales' sensory systems have evolved through imaging technology

If you've ever had an ear infection that made you dizzy or unbalanced, the infection likely was affecting your vestibular complex—part of the intricate system of hard and soft tissues that make up the inner ear. Knowledge of this structure has been made possible through computed tomography scans—imaging technology that continues to shape our understanding of evolution across species.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Optimized method to detect high-dimensional entanglement

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Zizhu from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, proposed an optimized detection method for high-dimensional entanglement for the first time.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imaging Technology#Skin Cancer#Beams#Mice#Duke University#Oct#Biomedical Optics Express
Phys.org

New technique reveals the age of massive Southern Cross star

An international team of astronomers from Australia, the United States and Europe has for the first-time unlocked the interior structure of Beta Crucis—a bright blue giant star that features on the flags of Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. With an entirely new approach, the team led...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Follow the Ghostbusters: Crossing the Beams Brings Deeper Images Beneath the Skin

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a method for increasing the depth at which optical coherence tomography (OCT) can image structures beneath skin. The gold standard for imaging and diagnosing diseases within the retina, OCT has yet to find widespread use as an imaging technique for other parts of the body due to its inability to return clear images from more than a millimeter beneath the skin’s surface.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Building a human body through gastrulation

A collaboration of researchers from Japan, Spain and the U.S. offers a phylogenetic and ontogenetic overview of the primitive streak and its role in mediating amniote (vertebrate animals that develop on land) gastrulation, and discuss the implications of embryonic stem cell-based models of early mammalian embryogenesis on the function of this structure.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover triboionization in discontinuous atmospheric pressure inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometer

Discontinuous atmospheric pressure interface (DAPI), consisting of a pinch valve, a silicone tube, and two metal capillaries, is a common inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometers (ITMS). It can improve the transport efficiency while help the miniaturization of the mass spectrometers. DAPI-ITMS is widely used for drug detection, metabolomics...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
ScienceAlert

Unusual 'Quadruple Helix' Structure in DNA May Be Behind Rare Aging Syndrome

The double-helix structure has practically become synonymous with DNA, but it isn't the only way long strands of genetic information squeeze themselves into a tight space. When a double-strand of DNA doubles back on itself or attaches to another double-strand, it can actually create a quadruple-stranded knot, known as a G-quadruplex.  Scientists first discovered these 'double-double-helixes' in living human cells in 2013, and in the years since, these knots have been found in high concentrations in cancerous cells. Now, researchers from Imperial College London have linked an accumulation of G-quadruplexes to another human disease – a rare genetic disorder known as Cockayne Syndrome...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

VLA reveals double-helix structure in massive galaxy's jet

Astronomers using the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) have shown that a jet of material propelled from the core of a giant galaxy is channeled by a corkscrew-shaped magnetic field out to nearly 3,300 light-years from the galaxy's central supermassive black hole. That is much farther than such a magnetic field previously had been detected in a galactic jet.
ASTRONOMY
HIT Consultant

How Near-Infrared Imaging Technology is Improving the Patient Experience

Imaging technologies are continuously improving. In some cases, imaging advancement allows for enhanced diagnostics, such as using a CT scan to classify a tumor. However, imaging advancements are also showing promise as a way to improve patient experience at the time of the procedure. In particular, their benefits are being showcased in the blood work field to expedite the blood drawing or IV placement experience and reduce patient discomfort.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Atomic force microscope measures adhesion energy of the coronavirus

A study by Department of Energy researchers detailed a potential method to detect the novel coronavirus on surfaces. Scientists from Pacific Northwest, Oak Ridge, Sandia and Ames national laboratories used an atomic force microscope to measure how easily particles of the virus's spike protein attached to surfaces, a property called adhesion energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 virus transfers to skin through contact with contaminated solids

Transfer of SARS-CoV-2 from solids to fingers is one step in infection via contaminated solids, and the possibility of infection from this route has driven calls for increased frequency of handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To analyze this route of infection, we measured the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 that was transferred from a solid to an artificial finger. A droplet of SARS-CoV-2 suspension (1 ÂµL) was placed on a solid, and then artificial skin was briefly pressed against the solid with a light force (3Â N). Transfer from a variety of solids was detected, and transfer from the non-porous solids, glass, stainless steel, and Teflon, was substantial when the droplet was still wet. The viral titer for the finger was 13"“16% or 0.8"“0.9 log less than for the input droplet. Transfer still occurred after the droplet evaporated, but was smaller, 3"“9%. We found a lower level of transfer from porous solids but did not find a significant effect of solid wettability for non-porous solids.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Lego down! Focused vibrations knock over minifigures

A tabletop covered in miniature Lego minifigures. There is a whooshing sound, a pause, and then a single minifigure in the center of the table topples over, leaving the remaining minifigures standing. Brian Anderson, of Brigham Young University, will discuss how this is achieved in his presentation at the 181st...
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Studying cosmic expansion using methods from many-body physics

It is almost always assumed in cosmological calculations that there is a even distribution of matter in the universe. This is because the calculations would be much too complicated if the position of every single star were to be included. In reality, the universe is not uniform: in some places there are stars and planets, in others there is just a void. Physicists Michael te Vrugt and Prof. Raphael Wittkowski from the Institute of Theoretical Physics and the Center for Soft Nanoscience (SoN) at the University of Münster have, together with physicist Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder from the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies (FIAS), developed a new model for this problem. Their starting point was the Mori-Zwanzig formalism, a method for describing systems consisting of a large number of particles with a small number of measurands. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
The Independent

Study can't confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. The results reported Tuesday: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up."The truth is we fool ourselves. Most of what we claim is novel or significant is no such thing,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, a cancer doctor and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the project.It’s a pillar of science...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy