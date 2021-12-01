ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adam Levine Debuts Rose Tattoo On His Face In New Photo Snapped By Behati Prinsloo

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KXXY_0dBSeTJ400
Splashnews

The Maroon 5 vocalist’s wife shared a photo of his brand new ink, as the two relaxed and enjoyed some tequila.

New tattoo alert! Adam Levine seems to have hopped on the face tattoo trend and gotten a rose inked on his face. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer sitting in the back of a car with the new ink on full display on Tuesday November 30. The singer and model seemed like they were having a nice night out and drinking some Calirosa tequila.

Behati, 33, tagged her husband of seven years and Calirosa in her Instagram story. The former Voice coach was wearing a worn green sweater, and a pair of torn up jeans, as they sat in the car, and he held the bottle of tequila. The new rose tattoo is pretty simple, showing just a black design in the shape of the flower. In later stories, Behati reposted videos from Calirosa that showed the couple taking shots of the tequila.

The new face tattoo is far from Adam’s first. The “Girls Like You” singer is covered in tattoos on his chest, arms and neck. Some of his most well-known tats include having “California” tattooed over his stomach. He also already has a few other floral tattoos, like another delicate flower on his neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd2WH_0dBSeTJ400
Adam’s new rose ink is only his latest tattoo. (Splashnews)

Adam was kept pretty busy this year with Maroon 5’s touring schedule, and he’ll hit the road with his band again at the end of the year for two Las Vegas shows on December 30 and 31. While the band undoubtedly gave fans plenty of unforgettable concerts on their “MMXXI” tour, there were a few hiccups along the way. He laughed as he had a first in the 20 years of Maroon 5’s career and forgot the words to their hit song “She Will Be Loved.” He didn’t seem to mind, as he joked to the audience about it. “It’s funny because I didn’t even need to admit it because you guys came with me on the journey,” he said. Unfortunately not every moment was as silly, Adam also looked pretty angry, when a fan ran onstage and gave him a hug in the middle of one show. Gotta respect those boundaries!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Adam Levine Confirms Face Tattoo Was ‘Fake’: I’m ‘Too Vain’ For That

After fans were questioning Maroon 5 front man about his new face tattoo, he then confirmed on Instagram it was actually fake. After Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of the 42-year-old singer sitting in the back of a car with a rose on his left temple on Tuesday, Maroon 5 fans were wondering about his choice in new ink. After his wife shared the photo, Adam then revealed the tattoo was fake in an Instagram story. “This message is for my mother — I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know I am too vain,” he quipped in the video.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Young Is Glamorous In Gold Dress For ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’

While coming face-to-face from the men who she’s eliminated on her season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Michelle Young looked incredible in a gold dress. Michelle Young has some questions to answer during the Dec. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. The episode will feature the Men Tell All reunion show, where some of the men who Michelle previously sent home return to spill the tea. Michelle also appears to come face-to-face with the guys, and in pre-released photos from the episode, she looks absolutely stunning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
happi927.com

Adam has a new tattoo. Where is it? What is it?

While it’s not surprising that Maroon 5’s Adam Levine got a new tattoo, where it is, may be. His latest ink is on his face. It’s a long-stem rose, located next to his left eye. In October, he revealed a new tatt of a butterfly landing on a spider web....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
iheart.com

Summer Walker Gets New Beau's Name Tattooed On Her Face

Summer Walker is in love again --- and instead wearing her heart on her sleeve this time around, she's rocking his name on her face. Just weeks after dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, the star took to social media on Monday to show off her new face tattoo alongside her boyfriend Larry (aka Lvrd Pharoh) and his complimentary ink.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
nowdecatur.com

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Reveals Face Tattoo

While it’s not surprising that Maroon 5’s Adam Levine got a new tattoo, where it is, may be. His latest ink is on his face. It’s a long-stem rose, located next to his left eye. In October, he revealed a new tatt of a butterfly landing on a spider web....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adam Levine Sets the Record Straight on That Face Tattoo

Watch: Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Adam Levine drew attention when an Instagram Story shared by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, showed him sporting a tattoo of a long-stem rose next to his left eye. He was later photographed with it as he and the model attended Architectural Digest magazine's AD100 party during Art Basel Miami.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Move Over, Blake Shelton -- Adam Levine Has a New Bromance With an A-Lister

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's bromance is legendary, but the Maroon 5 frontman has another A-List bestie in Channing Tatum. The "Girls Like You" singer spent time with the Magic Mike actor Thursday when he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, hosted a celebration for their new Calirosa tequila brand at Ysabel in Los Angeles, reports E! News.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Maroon 5
wincountry.com

“I’m speechless”: Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton & more react to Grammy nominations

Country stars’ reactions to their Grammy nominations Tuesday were short, but sweet. Among those who turned to social media to share their excitement was Jimmie Allen, who scored a nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category. The hitmaker didn’t use words to express his gratitude, but rather a series of emojis, posting the crying face, prayer hands and mind blown emojis on his Instagram stories alongside the announcement.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

David Letterman Shades Trump & Nods To Biden At Kennedy Center: ‘Presidential Box Is Occupied Again’

The late night icon welcomed President Joe Biden to his first Kennedy Center Honors after his predecessor skipped out on the tradition for his entire presidency. After four years, the Kennedy Center Honors finally had the President of the United States attend the yearly ceremony honoring icons from the entertainment world. When David Letterman, 74, kicked off the 44th annual ceremony, he celebrated the fact that President Joe Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, attended the event on Sunday November 5, after former President Donald Trump, 75, had forgone the ceremony for his entire presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
107K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy