Mural in Charleston’s West Side completed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Cultivate Kindness” mural on Charleston’s West Side is now complete, according to a press release from the City of Charleston.

The mural, entitled “Cultivate Kindness,” was a collaborative effort between the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art (COPA), officials say.

“We wanted to do a mural project in a part of Charleston that we had not done before. This allowed us to engage the community in a very direct way,” said Jeff Pierson, Director of the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art.

The “Cultivate Kindness” mural on Charleston’s West Side has been completed, according to a press release. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Charleston, WV)

The mural is located at the corner of Delaware and Virginia street at Five Corners.

Artist Carlos Culbertson, also known as Zulu Painter, worked alongside COPA and students of West Side Middle School to create a concept that “focused on young people in the community.” Zulu Painter made a sketch that was then brought to the community for further discussion, according to officials.

During the creation of the mural, the press release says that Zulu talked extensively to community members and even included some in the mural.

