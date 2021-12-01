ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vipers defeat the Birmingham Squadron before going on the road

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350JPn_0dBSe2nw00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers continued their hot streak defeating the Birmingham Squadron for the second time this season, 101-89, on Nov. 28.

The Vipers are now one of the only two teams that remain undefeated in the NBA G League.

LOCAL NEWS: DPS identifies driver, victims killed in rollover crash

Sitting in the driver’s seat for most of the game was the Vipers, outscoring the Squadron for three out of four quarters.

Trevelin Queen and rockets assignee Josh Christopher both posted a game-high of 22 points each. Queen would also put in 11 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Christopher added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to round out his stellar performance.

STATE NEWS: Woman arrested for threatening others with gun over parking space

The Squadron was able to outscore the Vipers, 24-22, in the last quarter, but it was too little too late as the lead set by the Vipers was too large to overcome.

1 2 3 4 F
Birmingham Squadron 20 19 26 24 89
RGV Vipers 21 25 33 22 101
RGV Vipers v. Birmingham Squadron Box Score (Source: NBA G League)

The Vipers go on the road to face the Memphis Hustle in Mississippi on Dec. 7.

The Hustle will host the Vipers after a two-game home series against the Lakeland Magic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Lady Bruins go on the road and defeat No. 14 Blue River

The Blackford lady Bruins travel on the road to Blue River Valley to play the #14 ranked 1A Lady Vikings. Immediately from the tip, Blackford dictated the style of play and jumped out to an early lead which propelled them to victory. In the first quarter Blackford jumped up 18...
BASKETBALL
vestaviavoice.com

Local faces lead Birmingham Squadron into inaugural season

Jared Harper and John Petty Jr., players many fans in the state of Alabama are familiar with, are ready to take on the new basketball season as part of the Birmingham Squadron, the newest NBA G-League team. Harper, a member of Auburn’s 2019 Final Four, and Petty, a recent Crimson...
NBA
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers win another over the Austin Spurs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Austin Spurs in their second meeting this season, 134-99. The Spurs off to a hot start, took the lead in the first quarter 25-23. The tide turned when the Vipers’ Daishen Nix, hit a three pointer to take the lead 28-25. The Vipers were able to […]
NBA
Tribune Star

ISU finally has time to rest and assess before hitting the road again

Indiana State's men's basketball team finally had a valuable commodity to use this week — time. Time to rest. Time to assess. Time to practice. The Sycamores needed all of the above after a crash-course in the ways of new coach Josh Schertz over a six-game, 12-day period. ISU came out of that stretch 3-3, not bad considering the Sycamores dealt with injuries, COVID-19-related absences and a tough schedule.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
myrgv.com

Vipers fight way to seventh straight victory

EDINBURG — The RGV Vipers have shown at times in the early part of the season that they can win, even if their 3-point shooting was off. Friday, however, it was horrid. But, they won again. The Vipers took an 87-82 lead early during the fourth quarter behind a Josh...
EDINBURG, TX
Clayton News Daily

College Park Skyhawks lose on the road to Capital City Go-Go

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Capital City Go-Go (4-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (0-5), 113-103 on Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Tied at 31 apiece after the first quarter, Capital City would trail by eight at the half...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevelin Queen
Person
Josh Christopher
vandegriftvoice.com

Viper football moves on to fourth round of playoffs

On Friday Nov. 26, the Vandegrift Viper Football team, undefeated, went up against Vella in the third round of playoffs. Finishing off the game, with a final score of 38-14, the Vipers made it into the fourth round of playoffs. “I felt confident in my team; us going down to...
FOOTBALL
Daily Advance

Mustangs defeat VWU on the road, 56-47

In what their coach described as “a big win” for Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s women’s basketball program, the Lady Mustangs defeated the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University Monday evening at TowneBank Arena, winning by a final score of 56-47. The victory by MACU, a Division I school in the Eastern Metro...
BASKETBALL
moraviansports.com

Moravian Starts Fast Before Falling to Immaculata on the Road

IMMACULATA, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's basketball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and led at the end of the first quarter; however, the Greyhounds ended up falling to host Immaculata University, 69-53, in non-conference action Wednesday. How It Happened. The Hounds opened the scoring with a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wbhm.org

NBA G League’s Birmingham Squadron hosts home opener at Legacy Arena

The Birmingham Squadron, the city’s NBA G League team, will welcome the Mexico City Capitanes for its home opener at the newly renovated Legacy Arena Sunday, December 5. The G League is the official minor league organization for the NBA with the Squadron as an affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Memphis Hustle#On The Road#The Birmingham Squadron#The Nba G League#Dps#F Birmingham Squadron#The Lakeland Magic#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
gocentenary.com

Women's Basketball To Face Birmingham-Southern College On Saturday In Road Contest

Birmingham, Ala. – The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Birmingham-Southern College Panthers on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest set for Noon at Bill Battle Coliseum. Live stats and live video are available for the game at the links below:. Stats: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bsc/. Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bsc/. The Ladies (1-6) and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pioneer Press

Well-caffeinated Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves to fourth straight victory

Karl-Anthony Towns was well-caffeinated prior to Minnesota’s game Monday in New Orleans. “Shoutout New Orleans, man,” Towns said. “I forgot the place. I think it’s Perks or Peaks or something, but it got me right. It got me right.”. The best guess is Perks Coffee and Cafe, which has a...
NBA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Go-Hawks comeback to defeat Trojans, 53-49

When the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team faces a team from the Mississippi Valley Conference, especially from Waterloo East, Waterloo West or Cedar Falls, the atmosphere has an electric undertone. It was especially true for Tuesday’s season-opener between W-SR and East in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. Both the Hawks Nest and the...
WAVERLY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
msumdragons.com

MSUM Women to Face Marauders on Road Before Hosting Minot State

The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's basketball team, which completed nonconference play last weekend, returns to Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action with a pair of games this week. The Dragons will travel to Bismarck, ND to face UMary on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Dragons will then return home to face Minot State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
MOORHEAD, MN
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy