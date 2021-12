A weekly roundup of noteworthy social media headlines. The theme of this week’s Social Climber? The stats don’t lie. I’ve chosen to round up the findings of three studies released this week – one from the ‘gram, the other two from TikTok. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to these results – read on for details on how many hashtags you should be using on IG feed, what most viral videos on TikTok have in common, and why brands and businesses should absolutely be investing in creating TikTok ads. How Many Hashtags is Too Many? The results are in! According to...

