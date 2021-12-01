ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Walmart shopper whose leg was amputated after stepping on nail awarded $10 million

By Leada Gore
 6 days ago
A jury has awarded $10 million to a woman whose leg was amputated after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart. April Jones won her suit against a Walmart store in Florence, S.C., The Hill...

