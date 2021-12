The thing about Selling Sunset is that we simply cannot get enough. We came for the real estate and stayed for the real drama. And because we devoured season four of the show, which just dropped on Netflix on Nov. 24, we're already champing at the bit for season five. If you are like us and absolutely need to know more about the next season, stick around, and we'll fill you in on what we know.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO