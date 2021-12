Publisher Electronic Arts has announced a major shake-up to Battlefield following the widely condemned launch of the latest game in the series, Battlefield 2042. The futuristic military shooter has suffered an incredibly messy launch so far. While developer DICE is already working to address many of the more substantial issues, much of the damage has already been done. Battlefield 2042 is currently one of the worst-rated games on Steam, for example. How do you come back from that?

