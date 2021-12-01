ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, French Gates offer post-divorce philanthropic plans

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates and Melinda French Gates say they will still work with the Giving Pledge, the campaign they co-founded with Warren Buffett in 2010 to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy. But following their divorce earlier this year, the two will do it separately...

TheDailyBeast

Melinda and Bill Gates Offer Separate Post-Divorce Giving Pledges

Bill and Melinda Gates posted new, separate letters of commitment to the Giving Pledge on Tuesday, part of an effort to carve out independent identities following their divorce over the summer. The former couple, worth an estimated $137 billion and $6.1 billion, respectively, per Forbes, cofounded the pledge in 2010; it now has more than 200 signatories. In his letter, Bill Gates stressed that he would continue to prioritize the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their namesake philanthropic vehicle. Melinda Gates said that she will devote her time to fighting poverty and inequality. “I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person,” she said. “It’s important to acknowledge that giving away money your family will never need is not an especially noble act.”
Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances

The company that runs the philanthropy of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, is investing up to $3.4 billion to advance human health over 10 to 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the organization.The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative or CZI, announced Tuesday its new effort is aiming to “observe, measure, and analyze any biological process throughout the human body — across spatial scales and in real time.”The philanthropy, which has a mission of curing, preventing or managing all disease by the end of the century, said in its announcement that it will focus its science work...
Bill Gates
Warren Buffett
Melinda Gates
US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

LONDON (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest threat facing the world — yet they remain optimistic — as this year’s winners began receiving their awards at scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled the...
Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s main scientific organizations has accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who...
Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group. The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use...
New York sets private sector vaccine mandate

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' biggest city, starting from late December. The order goes further than a nationwide mandate set by President Joe Biden for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers by January 4 that has been stalled by court suspensions. "As of today we are going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure -- our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board," de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect December 27. Vaccine mandates have a long history in the United States but have generally been issued by cities or states.
Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism. Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices. “We are a great nation because of you,...
3 Signs You’re Ready for Your First Social Security Check in 2022

The decision to file for Social Security is a big one. That’s because your filing age will help determine what your monthly benefits look like. If you’re thinking of retiring in 2022, you may also be gearing up to claim Social Security. But even if you aren’t planning to leave the workforce in the coming year, you may have your reasons for wanting to start collecting your benefits.
Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene almost gets it, then decides not to

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become an advocate for prison reform the way many advocates for prison reform do: She became familiar with the conditions under which many prisoners are commonly held. In Greene’s case, though, the advocacy is riddled with qualifiers and constraints. It’s not that the Georgia Republican...
Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces at...
