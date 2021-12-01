USA Cycling announces election of all-female Athlete Representatives to its Board of Directors

Astana-Premier Tech said goodbye to 15 riders in a social media post on Thursday, with only one of the departing riders yet to announce a 2022 team, Canadian Benjamin Perry. Perry, 27, left Israel Start-Up Nation after four seasons to join Astana in 2021, which had bought in Canadian company Premier Tech as a co-title sponsor and co-owner. The partnership ends at the completion of this year after falling apart mid-season, with the company conducting talks with Perry's former team after having embarked on unsuccessful negotiations with BikeExchange in October.

