ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why the Yankees Should Sign Marcus Stroman

By Pat Ragazzo
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHvVu_0dBSZxlX00

We all know the backstory. There is bad blood between the Yankees and Marcus Stroman after they decided against trading for him at the deadline back in 2019 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

And most recently, Stroman was going toe-to-toe with Yankee fans on Twitter about how their team continues to spend money each year and not win championships.

Not to mention, he has had some dust ups with the New York media during his last three seasons with the Mets. And he is rather combative at times on social media.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the Yankees are in need of a top of the rotation starter behind ace Gerrit Cole.

It also doesn’t change the fact that Stroman is arguably the best No. 2 starter in the entire league. And up until this point, his market has yet to materialize, which means he will likely have to wait for the lockout to end to sign with a team.

This is where the Yankees can swoop in, bury the hatchet with Stroman, and land their complement to Cole.

At the start of the offseason, agents and executives around the league were projecting Stroman to draw $25 million AAV across five to six years. However, he is now expected to receive a contract that is slightly below what Kevin Gausman (five years, $110 million) and Robbie Ray (five years, $115 million) were paid by their respective new clubs.

Stroman led MLB with 33 starts last season and produced a 3.02 ERA across 179 innings. He is also durable and does not rely on high velocity to get hitters out, which makes him a safe long-term investment.

The righty, who turns 31 in May, is one of the best ground ball pitchers in baseball, inducing a massive amount of soft contact to get outs. And although he doesn’t necessarily provide much length, pitching into the seventh inning or later in only eight out of his 33 starts and into the sixth inning or later in a mere 19 outings a season ago, the Yankees can provide run support and have a strong bullpen that can back him up.

For his career, Stroman was an All-Star in 2019, got snubbed from it in 2021 despite being amongst the Top 10 ERA leaders in the first half of last season, and also won a Gold Glove in 2017. In addition to these accolades, the right-hander has shown impressive athleticism when it comes to fielding his position off the mound and has a 3.63 ERA and 853 strikeouts since making his big-league debut in 2014.

At this point, the Yankees have three options if they want to add a significant piece to their rotation: Stroman, left-hander Carlos Rodón who comes with an extensive injury history, or the trade market.

But instead of giving up assets, they should just pay Stroman and reassure their fans that they are in it to compete for a championship next season.

While the Yankees have yet to do anything before the lockout, neither have the Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers. These three big market teams are said to be waiting for the new collective bargaining agreement to be reached in order to see what the next luxury tax threshold will be. So, there is no reason to be panicking by the Bronx Bombers’ inactivity just yet.

Once a new CBA comes to light, we should see the Yankees make more moves once the hot stove is allowed to resume. And Stroman would be an ideal fit to don the pinstripes.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Brian Cashman Says Yankees Could Add Center Fielder This Offseason

Monitoring the market for a center fielder is also on the Yankees' offseason to-do list. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the General Managers Meetings, Brian Cashman walked through his priorities this winter. “Obviously looking at shortstop,” the general manager said. “Maybe center field.”. Addressing the situation at shortstop is...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
InsideThePinstripes

Report: Yankees Discussing Possible Matt Olson Trade

As baseball's hot stove heats up this offseason, with the General Managers Meetings kicking off this week, there's one possible blockbuster trade that Yankees fans need to keep an eye on. New York has already had internal discussions about a possible Matt Olson trade with the Oakland Athletics, according to...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Kevin Gausman
12up

Several teams trying to win Marcus Stroman sweepstakes

Where will Marcus Stroman end up playing next season? Fans can't wait to see, but it sure feels like he will be leaving Queens. While it was a nice homecoming for him to go play for the New York Mets, multiple teams are trying to steal him away. Per reports,...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Believes Justin Verlander Will Sign With Yankees

One name, who the Yankees have been linked to in the past few weeks is two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. And as ESPN Insider Jeff Passan revealed on Jomboy Media's 'Talkin’ Yanks' podcast, Verlander could sign with a team as early as this week. But that’s not all, Passan went as far as to predict that Verlander will end up signing with the Yankees.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Mets#Era
InsideThePinstripes

More Yankees Fixtures Could Depart with Tender Deadline Looming

The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is now 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 after Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed to advance the cutoff date. The deadline was originally Dec. 2, but baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, and there is no new...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Did the Yankees Make a Mistake Trading Tyler Wade?

One day after the Yankees announced they had traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels, the infielder took to social media, penning a heartfelt goodbye to the organization that he's called home for nearly a decade. "I can’t thank the fans enough for embracing me and making me feel...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideThePinstripes

Nothing Remains From the Andrew Miller Trade

The Yankees were lauded when they sent Andrew Miller to Cleveland for a four-prospect package before the 2016 trade deadline. Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield headlined New York’s return for the reliever, which also included pitchers Ben Heller and J.P. Feyereisen. Frazier was 21st on Baseball America’s midseason prospect rankings, while Sheffield was 69th. At the time, the trade was considered a haul for the Yankees, who had already unloaded closer Aroldis Chapman amid an underachieving season.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

The Mets are facing a lot of competition for Marcus Stroman’s services

The New York Mets badly need to add at least two or three top-tier pieces to their rotation during the offseason. Their overall depth has been severely hit by injuries and free agency: Noah Syndergaard unexpectedly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, Rich Hill and Marcus Stroman are free agents, and there aren’t any assurances about the health of Jacob deGrom’s elbow. In addition, Joey Lucchesi won’t be available in 2022 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
633
Followers
659
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy