Lycoming County, PA

Salvation Army sees lack of bell ringers, kettles as holiday season arrives

By Cal Clark
 6 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army uses money from its Red Kettle donations locally for operating costs, but mostly to fill the food pantry and to help families who can’t afford toys for Christmas or cover their utility costs.

Due to a lack of volunteers, the Salvation Army is down from its usual count of 29 kettles to 9. This has them at less than half their collection goal for the year so far.

Lycoming County joins the Book One Club

They’re also looking for the cold weather stuff right now such as coats, hats, scarves, gloves and socks as they weren’t able to do their coat drive this year.

Donations can be made in the virtual red kettle, which can be found at pa.salvationarmy.org/wilkes-barre .

