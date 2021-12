Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between 2015 and 2018, Cox played the superhero, Matt Murdock on Netflix‘s Daredevil series and also reprised his role for the sister series The Defenders. Since Daredevil‘s end in 2018, fans were unsure of whether or not Cox continued to have a future in the MCU. Now, Feige has put fans minds at ease, reassuring the continuity in casting for the character. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend Feige confirmed the news stating,

