ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sophie Kinsella’s YA Novel ‘Finding Audrey’ Getting Movie Treatment

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sR5X4_0dBSZTTr00

Sinking Ship Entertainment and Paper Owl Films have landed the rights to Sophie Kinsella’s YA novel Finding Audrey with an eye to a movie adaptation.

Kinsella saw two of her other novels, Shopaholic and Can You Keep a Secret? , turned into movies. Canada’s Sinking Ship is joining Northern Ireland’s Paper Owl Films to co-develop the project, with Paper Owl Films producing and Sinking Ship Entertainment distributing internationally.

The movie adaptation is in the advanced stage of development and will be based on Kinsella’s novel of the same name. Finding Audrey portrays a teenage girl suffering from social anxiety disorder.

After a triggering bullying incident at school, Audrey is unable to venture out of her house and hides from the world with the help of dark sunglasses. The family film will capture Audrey’s journey to recovery, with the help of her chaotic but loving family and a boy named Linus, as the project mixes live-action, animation and special effects.

“I can’t wait for fans of my book to see the characters come to life on screen, and also for a wider audience to meet Audrey and her family. I hope viewers will really engage with the storyline and the issues surrounding teenage mental health,” Kinsella said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday. The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star. Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. News of The Fablemans‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story, gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story). Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

THR’s Full Animation Roundtable Now Available on ‘Behind the Screen’

The Hollywood Reporter‘s complete Animation Roundtable is presented in a new episode of THR‘s Behind the Screen podcast. Recorded remotely on Nov. 5, the discussion features Elaine Bogan, director, Spirit Untamed; Enrico Casarosa, writer-director, Luca; Carlos López Estrada, director, Raya and the Last Dragon; Quiara Alegría Hudes, writer, Vivo; Phil Lord, producer, The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Jonas Poher Rasmussen, writer-director, Flee; and Clark Spencer, producer, Encanto. The conversation included discussion of diversity and inclusion, of which Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Spencer summed up, “There’s been incredible progress and there’s still an immense amount of work to do.” “As a business, we’re a work in...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Promises Plenty of Kung Fu

The Matrix Resurrections dropped a new trailer Monday, and fans can find comfort in knowing the fourth film in the beloved franchise will have plenty of kung fu, bullet time and iconic fight scenes. “We can’t see it, but we’re all trapped in these weird, repeating loops,” says a voiceover at the top of the preview. The nearly three-minute trailer gives audiences a more in-depth look at the upcoming sequel, which features the return of franchise veterans Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jack Whitehall's Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is getting a sequel

Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is officially getting a sequel, just days after it first opened in US cinemas. Proof that everyone loves dogs – even giant, red CGI ones – if we ever needed it. The big-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell's book series only opened last week in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Kinsella
arcamax.com

20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.
MOVIES
Deseret News

Is there an omicron variant movie already? Here’s where to find it

Omicron is the name of the latest coronavirus variant that has caught the world’s attention. The variant — named after the Greek alphabet letter — was first discovered in South Africa by researchers who said the variant had dozens of mutations that make it different than other COVID-19 strains, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Stan Lee's Horror Comics To Get The Cinematic Universe Treatment From Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov, the filmmaker behind the action banger "Wanted," is developing a new cinematic universe based on iconic comic book writer and publisher Stan Lee's work -- but this universe might hold more bumps in the night. Under Bekmambetov's production banner, Bazelevs, the "Night Watch" director is assembling a series of connected films based on Lee's unexplored horror works, with Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer, and Matt Greenberg taking care of the screenplay.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anime News Network

Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! Novel Gets Live-Action Film

Toei announced on Thursday that Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! (Haken Anime!) novel is getting a live-action film that will premiere in May 2022. Kōhei Yoshino is directing the film, and Yōsuke Masaike is writing the script. Toei Tokyo Film Studio is filming the work, and Toei will distribute the film.
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
MOVIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Audrey Hsieh Talks ‘MIXTAPE’ Netflix’s New Film –

Audrey Hsieh stars in the Netflix film “Mixtape.”. Hsieh, plays the role of her soon to be best friend and neighbor, “Ellen.” A quirky, fun loving and fashionable friend in the trio group. A quirky, fun loving and fashionable friend in the trio group. The coming of age film centers on a 12 year old orphan girl, who is played by Gemma Brooke Allen. sets out on a journey to track down all the songs on a broken mixtape she accidentally destroys, which belonged to her teen mom. This particular incident renews the bond with her grandmother, who is played by the amazing Julie Bowen. Mixtape also stars Olga Petsa, Nick Thune, Jackson Rathbone and many others. Mixtape released on December 3rd, 2021 on Netflix.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy