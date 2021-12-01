Sophie Kinsella’s YA Novel ‘Finding Audrey’ Getting Movie Treatment

Sinking Ship Entertainment and Paper Owl Films have landed the rights to Sophie Kinsella’s YA novel Finding Audrey with an eye to a movie adaptation.

Kinsella saw two of her other novels, Shopaholic and Can You Keep a Secret? , turned into movies. Canada’s Sinking Ship is joining Northern Ireland’s Paper Owl Films to co-develop the project, with Paper Owl Films producing and Sinking Ship Entertainment distributing internationally.

The movie adaptation is in the advanced stage of development and will be based on Kinsella’s novel of the same name. Finding Audrey portrays a teenage girl suffering from social anxiety disorder.

After a triggering bullying incident at school, Audrey is unable to venture out of her house and hides from the world with the help of dark sunglasses. The family film will capture Audrey’s journey to recovery, with the help of her chaotic but loving family and a boy named Linus, as the project mixes live-action, animation and special effects.

“I can’t wait for fans of my book to see the characters come to life on screen, and also for a wider audience to meet Audrey and her family. I hope viewers will really engage with the storyline and the issues surrounding teenage mental health,” Kinsella said in a statement.