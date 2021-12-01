ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

One Killed In Chain-Reaction Route 22 Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdmFv_0dBSZH8N00

A 51-year-old man was killed and three others hospitalized in the Hudson Valley following a chain-reaction crash, according to authorities.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County launched an investigation into a fatal crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 22 in Dover.

Police said that the initial investigation determined that Pawling resident David Elwell was driving a 2012 Hyundai Accent northbound on Route 22 near North Nellie Hill Road when he entered the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.

Elwell struck a 2003 GMC Envoy that was traveling south after crossing over, which was then rear-ended by a 2019 Hino box truck.

According to police, Elwell was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while three occupants of the GMC SUV were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck was evaluated at the scene but refused medical treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Trapped Victim Rescued In Morris County Crash

First responders were quick to rescue a victim trapped inside a vehicle following a Monday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.The two-car crash occurred on Schooley’s Mountain Road near Cataract Park in Washington not long before 2:45 p.m., township police said. The Long Valley Fir…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Injured After Stray Bullet Enters Home In Area

Police in the area are investigating after numerous bullets were fired into a home, injuring a child.The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at 32 N. White St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, an 8-year-old boy was str…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
City
Dover, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#State Route 22#Hyundai#Gmc Envoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested For Shooting Four Area Juveniles, Police Say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting of four minors in the Hudson Valley last month.A 17-year-old Orange County teen from Newburgh was arrested on Monday, Dec. 6 for the Wednesday, Nov. 17 shooting near the Newburgh Free Academy school.According to the City of Newburgh Polic…
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

EMS Crews Called On 'Medical Episode': Developing

EMS crews were called on a report of a "medical episode" in Central Jersey, authorities said.The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m. at Pine Creek Village in Hazlet, Hazlet police said. An initial report said that CPR was in progress.Hazlet police said the incident did not involve a pedestrian struck…
HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy