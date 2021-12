As of today, Respawn is no longer offering the original Titanfall game for players to buy. This doesn’t mean the game is going away – at least not at this time – but rather that no new people will be coming in. In addition, Respawn will be removing the game from sub-based services on March 1st. The good news, for those still playing the game, is that the servers will remain up. Respawn shared the news today via Twitter, also noting that the Titanfall franchise is “core to Respawn’s DNA” and they’ll be continuing to create in that universe, whether it be Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, or something new.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO