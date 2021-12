When it comes to anything related to the SEC, you can imagine that it’s going to be a sore spot for Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Bob has been losing Big 12 conference members to the SEC for years now. Previously, he watched as Missouri and Texas A&M took off. Now, he’s losing his crown jewels in the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. The ever-shifting landscape of college football has not been kind of the Big 12, even as it prepares to welcome new members into the fold.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO