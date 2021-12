For many years, no matter which political party had control of the House, Senate and White House, the Voting Rights Act has always received bipartisan support. However, in recent years, politicians have used voter suppression (including gerrymandering and closing polling places) which makes it difficult for people to vote. Also, the Supreme Court gutted an important section of the Voting Right Act in 2013, suggesting that voting discrimination was a thing of the past and we're beyond that in this country. Wrong! Having the right to vote is one thing. Going out to exercise your right to vote on Election Day and dealing with voter intimidation at the polling place is another.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO