Jason Biggs is joining the long list of celebrity guest stars in the Law & Order universe. Paparazzi snapped photos of the 43-year-old actor on the SVU set on Tuesday. Producers haven’t said what role the American Pie star could be playing on the popular NBC show. Maybe he’ll finally be brought to justice for what he did to that pie. But photos from the set seem to show him working with the police. In one scene, Biggs draws his gun along with Det. Fin Tutuola, Det. Amanda Rollins, and Capt. Olivia Benson who are by his side, The Daily Mail reported.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO