Christian Stolte has gotten comfortable on the set of Chicago Fire, and he’s not planning on leaving the series any time soon. Unless, of course, it’s to play a cowboy. Randy “Mouch” McHolland actor Christian Stolte is one of nine actors who have been with Chicago Fire since episode one. The 59-year-old actor enjoys the stability and comfort he’s found with the series over the past nine years. But in the back of his mind, Stolte knows his long run as Mouch could make it hard to find jobs in the future.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO