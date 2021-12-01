ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Manteca teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately communicating with child

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police arrested a former teacher Wednesday morning on suspicion of inappropriately communicating with a child.

Jared Rio was arrested around 8:30 a.m. and now faces one count of annoying and molesting a child, the Manteca Police Department said.

Former Union Mine High School teacher sentenced for having child pornography of students

Police said Rio’s bail has been set at $25,000.

Once the Manteca Unified School District reported the incident to police, district officials placed Rio on administrative leave.

At this time, Manteca investigators said they do not believe there are any additional victims.

FOX40

Officials: Family members from Sacramento area killed in Visalia plane crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims of a deadly plane crash that killed four Saturday in Visalia were identified by authorities Monday. According to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, the victims of Saturday’s plane crash are David Chelini, 78, Steven Chelini, 58, Karen Baker, 46, and Donna Chelini, 48. Investigators say all the victims are […]
VISALIA, CA
FOX40

Driver detained after pursuit, standoff on Highway 50 near Camino

CAMINO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit spanning four counties ended on eastbound Highway 50 near Camino, prompting a closure of the highway Monday morning as an hourslong standoff unfolded. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began just before 5 a.m. when deputies observed the driver of a Ford F-150 “acting erratically.” The chase lasted […]
CAMINO, CA
