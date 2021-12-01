Former Manteca teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately communicating with child
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police arrested a former teacher Wednesday morning on suspicion of inappropriately communicating with a child.
Jared Rio was arrested around 8:30 a.m. and now faces one count of annoying and molesting a child, the Manteca Police Department said.Former Union Mine High School teacher sentenced for having child pornography of students
Police said Rio’s bail has been set at $25,000.
Once the Manteca Unified School District reported the incident to police, district officials placed Rio on administrative leave.
At this time, Manteca investigators said they do not believe there are any additional victims.
