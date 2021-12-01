KY Congressman Brett Guthrie reacts to Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — In reaction to Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on health care workers being blocked by a federal judge, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie released a statement on what he thinks.

“The CDC recently found that about a third of health care workers at hospitals remain unvaccinated. This means we could lose millions of health care heroes if President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is implemented, and they choose not to get vaccinated,” Guthrie said in a statement.

He continued, saying, “I’m happy a federal court temporarily halted this mandate and would like to see this executive overreach ultimately fail. We can’t afford to lose health care workers or have health care services in Kentucky disrupted due to another one of President Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates.”

Guthrie has been known to have strong stances against vaccine mandates implemented by the government.

