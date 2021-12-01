Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO