Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

As the trading session hit it's midday, the CME Group's farm markets gain strength. At midsession, the March corn futures are 8¢ higher at $5.75. May futures are 7 3/4¢ higher at $5.77. July corn futures are 7¢ higher at $5.77 3/4. January soybean futures are 16 3/4¢ higher at...
Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
It was an invigorating day for the cattle market; even though it’s a holiday week, feedlots set their prices and packers came to the market hungry and looking for cattle once again. It may be a shortened holiday week, but the cattle complex isn’t willing to let an opportunity pass...
March KC wheat closed up 17 1/2 cents at another new contract high of $8.84, bulled up by tight supplies and weather concerns. On the bearish side, January soybean meal fell $7.60 and pulled January soybeans down 1 1/4 cents on the day. March corn closed up 4 cents and...
