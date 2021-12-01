Saudis, UAE detect first cases of new coronavirus variant

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors. The move isn’t entirely surprising because Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don’t comply...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO