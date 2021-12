FRISCO, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley is the Southland Conference Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday with the all-conference teams. The Lions led the way with 14 total honorees on the two teams, followed by UIW and Nicholls State each with 13. McNeese placed 10 Cowboys on the lists. Houston Baptist accounted for four spots, and Northwestern State rounded out the teams with two selections.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO