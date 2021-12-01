ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla announces the launch of a 'cyber whistle'

By Entrepreneur en Español
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the "Cybertruck", the next vehicle that has been delayed to leave in 2022, Elon Musk this week presented his " Ciberwhistle ", a whistle that costs 50 dollars (1,067 Mexican pesos approximately)....

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
Mercury News

Elon Musk says ‘drugs probably make you age more’

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk spoke out in opposition to President Joe Biden’s signature economic package, questioning the need for legislation that would support electric-car adoption due to concerns government spending is out of control. “Honestly, I would just can this whole bill,” Tesla’s chief executive officer said late Monday, during...
FREMONT, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk unveils Starship rocket launch pad concept for Mars-bound craft

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has shared concept images of what a multi-rocket launch site will look like for its Mars-bound Starship craft.The next-generation rocket is set for its first orbital flight test early next year, which will see it launch from a new pad at the 39A complex at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, before touching down 90 minutes later off the coast of Hawaii.SpaceX eventually hopes to mass manufacture hundreds of Starship rockets and use them to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.This will require a quick turnaround for the reusable rockets, with multiple launches and landings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
theedgemarkets.com

SEC probes Tesla over whistle-blower claims on solar panel defects

SAN FRANCISCO (Dec 6): The US securities regulator has opened an investigation into Tesla Inc over a whistle-blower complaint that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects over several years, according to a letter from the agency.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Tesla Updates Cybertruck With 4 Motors, Crab Mode in Line With Competitors

Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that Tesla's eventual first Cybertruck will be updated to include 4 motors, 4 wheel steering, and a crab mode — like some of its competitors. Andrew Hawkins, a transportation reporter for The Verge, joined Cheddar to talk about how the new Cybertruck positions Tesla in the EV space as more automakers make up ground on the industry leader. "I think that this is actually Tesla saying, hey, if this is what the market wants, then we better put our best foot forward and respond as best as we can," he said, noting companies like Rivian and Hummer have already touted these features.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decanter#Apple Cloth
TechSpot

Tesla Cybertruck to feature crab mode, quad-motor option at launch

In brief: Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup a while ago, noting the EV would be offered in single-, dual- and triple-motor configurations. Per CEO Elon Musk's recent tweets, it seems there's also a four-motor version in the works. Tesla's flagship Cybertruck (tri-motor) can go from 0 to 60 mph in...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla FSD Beta 10.6 Launches With Improved Vision, Detection

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Version 10.5 just started to get our attention, and now, Version 10.6 has arrived. It seems that while 10.5 was the best version yet, which is to be expected if the technology is actually improving, 10.6 is already bringing positive attention to Tesla's controversial advanced driver-assist system.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

The First Tesla Cybertruck Will Have a Quad-Motor Powertrain, Elon Musk Says

We still don’t know when the Tesla Cybertruck will get here, but when it does, it could be even more powerful than expected. Late last week, Tesla CEO and hypeman Elon Musk revealed out of nowhere that the top-of-the-line variant of the company’s eagerly anticipated electric truck will now feature four motors instead of three. He also teased a teased a couple of other new features, including the ability to drive diagonally. The announcement was made was made on Twitter, as is so often the case with Musk (Tesla disbanded its press department last year). In response to a tweet suggesting the...
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Tesla launches the Cyberquad, an electric car for children

Production of Tesla 's Cybertruck has been delayed until 2022, leaving its customers on hold. But in the meantime, the company brought out the Cyberwhistle , a whistle inspired by the vehicle, and now announced the sale of the Cyberquad , an ATV for kids. Lee: Tesla announces the launch...
JOBS
CleanTechnica

Lithium Factory Announced Next To Tesla Giga Berlin

Once Tesla’s new Berlin Gigafactory starts cranking out battery packs, it’s going to require plenty of lithium, among other raw materials. We don’t know to what extent Tesla is working with German industrial planners, but we do know that European policymakers have a strategy to establish all the key elements of a local supply chain for the growing EV industry. So, it’s unlikely to be a coincidence that a lithium processing facility is planned for a location very near the Gigafactory.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy