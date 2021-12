A Beaver Creek spokeswoman on Friday announced the resort is targeting Monday as its new opening day after delaying opening due to dry, warm conditions:. “While we’re a day past Thanksgiving, we’re still thankful for our mountain operations teams who have been working around the clock, and Mother Nature, who has cooperated to provide us cold temperatures and a dusting of snow! With the recent weather patterns and low temperatures, our snowmakers and mountain operations teams have been working tirelessly to prepare Beaver Creek for opening. We are happy to share that we are now targeting Monday, Nov. 29 for our 2021-22 season Opening Day! We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountain to kick off an awesome winter season.”

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO