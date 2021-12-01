ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I Travel To France From The U.S.?

Cover picture for the articleThis post was last updated on Dec. 1, 2021. If you’re vaccinated and planning on heading to France this holiday season, you’re in luck. In light of the newly-discovered coronavirus variant Omicron, la Republique Française has not implemented fresh travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors coming from the U.S.—for now, at...

The Independent

When can I travel to New Zealand again?

New Zealand has announced that the country will begin a gradual reopening from early 2022. Here’s everything we know we about when Brits may be able to travel to New Zealand for tourism, and what the restrictions will be like.What are the current restrictions on travellers from the UK? The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all arrivals, with the only exceptions being “those considered to have a critical purpose to travel”. Anyone entering New Zealand from the UK who meets this criteria must quarantine in a government-mandated facility for a minimum of 14 days, submitting to Covid...
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

U.S. Bans Travel From Southern Africa As New Omicron Variant Emerges

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. In response, the United States joined the European Union and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa where the variant was first detected. SEE MORE: New COVID Variant Detected In South Africa. The White House said the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday. It did not give details except to say the restrictions will not apply to returning U.S. citizens or permanent residents, who will continue to be required to test negative before their travel. A World Health Organization panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant, the world's most prevalent. The panel said early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection. Medical experts, including the WHO, warned against any overreaction before the variant that originated in southern Africa was better understood. But a jittery world feared the worst nearly two years after COVID-19 emerged and triggered a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the globe. There was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more severe disease. As with other variants, some infected people display no symptoms, South African experts said. Even though some of the genetic changes appear worrisome, it was unclear if the new variant would pose a significant public health threat. Some previous variants, like the beta variant, initially concerned scientists but did not spread very far. The 27-nation European Union imposed a temporary ban on air travel from southern Africa, and stocks tumbled in Asia, Europe and the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 index was down 2.3%, on pace for its worst day since February. The price of oil plunged nearly 12%.The variant has yet to be detected in the United States, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert. Abroad, the variant seems to be spreading at a reasonably rapid rate, he told CNN. And although it may be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than other variants, "we don't know that for sure right now. Yet the U.S. announced restrictions on visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, hours after other governments took similar steps. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#To France#European Union#Omicron#Eu#French#Covishield#Johnson Johnson
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the government announcing renewed domestic restrictions last Friday.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as local towns feel more closed-down and inaccessible for tourists.While the country has stopped short of imposing a full lockdown, ministers have published a statement saying: “Everyone should stay at home as much as possible.”So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks from the end of November?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?In a press conference on 26 November, ministers announced...
TRAVEL
stjohnsource.com

No Test Required for Travel from USVI to U.S. Mainland

As the world responds to new vaccination and testing requirements before boarding an international flight to the United States, officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands are reminding the traveling public that the new rules do not apply to direct travel from the USVI to the U.S. mainland. “While international travelers...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Switzerland quarantine rules: Can I still go skiing in France if flying into Geneva?

From 27 November 2021, Switzerland changed its travel entry rules for visitors from the UK.While Britons had previously been allowed into the country with proof of full vaccination, from 27 November all UK visitors will have to show both a negative PCR test result, taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival, and self-isolate for 10 days.This is because the UK is on the country’s list of nations with a “variant of concern”, following the detection of multiple cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19, and it means that winter holidays to ski resorts in the Swiss Alps will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ftnnews.com

Omicron: U.S. Tighthens Covid Test Requirement from Int'l Travelers

The Biden administration on Thursday announced tightening travel rules to and within the U.S. over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant. Starting on Monday, all in-bound international passengers are required to test for Covid within 24 hours of departure. The tightened pre-departure testing protocols will apply to all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel news – live: US extends mask mandate as France demands negative Covid tests from Brits

The US has announced stricter travel measures in the wake of the omicron coronavirus variant, which has already been identified in 25 countries around the world so far.From “early next week”, all international arrivals, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, will have to take a Covid test within one day of their departure to the States instead of the previous 72-hour window.In addition, the mask mandate on transport in the US, including flights, trains and buses, is to be extended until 18 March 2022; it was originally slated to end on 18 January.Meanwhile, France is also tightening entry requirements.Fully...
TRAVEL
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
kiowacountysignal.com

There are similarities, differences we can learn from on Black Friday in China and U.S.

The U.S. “Black Friday” appears to have started back in 1961 when Philadelphia police described the heavy commercial traffic that followed the Thanksgiving holiday. Businesses began using the term in offering special discounts on that day and it became a nationwide promotion effort by 2003–2004. Because some folks couldn’t shop during that day, or didn’t find what they were shopping for, the National Retail Federation invented Cyber Monday (that followed Black Friday) in 2005. However, Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. Commonwealth countries had long observed Boxing Day and related sales events.
RETAIL
koamnewsnow.com

What Happens If I Test Positive For Covid-19 While Traveling?

As the world continues to slowly open back up after shutting down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic, it only makes sense that the urge to get back out and explore the world will strike many of us –– and for some of us, it strikes with a vengeance. Unfortunately, so does the virus, as the new Omicron variant has shown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
U.S. POLITICS

