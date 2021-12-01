ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ orders thriller series “Disclaimer,” starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

By Asma Hussain
Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has ordered “Disclaimer,” a new thriller series from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. The psychological thriller is set to star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Apple TV+ scores rights to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Disclaimer”. Based on the novel of the same name...

