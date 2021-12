Bose Frames Tempo the revolutionary sunglasses with speakers which generally retails for $249 is now available at a discounted price of $219 only at Amazon US. Bose Frames Tempo is a sports audio sunglass that comes with polarized lenses and Bluetooth connectivity. This advanced sunglass is specially designed for sports and fitness enthusiasts. With frames tempo, you can experience the revolutionary Bose open ear audio design that allows you to listen to your music as well as your surroundings at the same time. Basically, it’s like a high-quality personal speaker at your fingertips.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO