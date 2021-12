People in Turkey have seen error messages as they attempt to buy iPhones and other products from Apple, as the country’s currency plunged.Users were able to browse the Apple Store website but found they were unable to check out.The problems come amid a historic 15% plunge in the lira the day before caused havoc for prices.The currency slipped back towards its record low on Wednesday, driven by worries over broader fallout for the economy after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal.The lira has lost 43% of its value this year...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO