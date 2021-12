Rangers manager (and former Dodgers coach) Chris Woodward had some comments about Clayton Kershaw the other day, which got us wondering (again) if Kersh would really leave the Dodgers to play closer to home in Texas. Jeff is here to weigh in on that, We also talk about two minor signings the Dodgers made (Beau Burrows and Jason Martin) and one they might be interested in making (Clint Frazier), and we wrap it up by talking about Steven Matz signing with the Cardinals and Wander Franco signing a huge extension with the Rays.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO