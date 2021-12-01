ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Onslow County Christmas tree lighting event happening Dec. 11

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Christmas Tree lighting will be held Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. at the Onslow Pines Park.

(Contributed photo)

The event will include Toys for Tots, local small shop vendors, live entertainment from local talents such as the White Oak High School drumline, Lejeune Dance Studio, Kelly Richmond, Onslow Winds Jazz Band, and the New River Barbershop Harmony. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available for pictures. Onslow Parks and Recreation will also have s’mores being done around the campfire as well as hot cocoa and so much more.

