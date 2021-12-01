ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors Have Begun Preparing for Opposing Teams to Copy Memphis' Defensive Gameplan

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors just got a taste of their own medicine and, boy, did it taste sour. Remember the 2019 NBA Finals and all the praise head coach Nick Nurse got for slowing down Steph Curry? Remember the box-and-1, the so-called “janky” defense Curry scoffed at back in 2019? Well, that...

