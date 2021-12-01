Raptors Have Begun Preparing for Opposing Teams to Copy Memphis' Defensive Gameplan

The Utah Jazz loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on a Jaren Jackson game winner in a game that had too many similarities to some other Jazz losses. What are the gaps that are missing for the Utah Jazz right . David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube A deep dive look at the defense reveals a lot of the same issues from night to night that need to be addressed for the Utah Jazz. Lineup data shows last night one group was outstanding and the rest of the team didn’t match that level of success. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO