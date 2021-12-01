Check Out David Kordansky's Art Basel Viewing Room

Coming soon to a gallery near you, after a lengthy pause before giving up on herd immunity, Art Basel Miami will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center. It’s invitation only from Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11am to 8pm for First Choice VIP cardholders, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, Preview VIP cardholders,Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11am to 8pm, First Choice and Preview VIP cardholders, with the Vernissage (by invitation only) Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, until the commoners join for Public Days on Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11am to 7pm; Friday, December 3, 2021, 11am to 7pm; and Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11am to 6pm.
