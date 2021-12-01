Check Out David Kordansky's Art Basel Viewing Room

The insane traffic in Miami did not stop Art Basel-ites from putting on their finest, patterned, and decadent frocks in the name of fashion. On Thursday evening, the who’s who in Miami’s community gathered at Miu Miu in the Design District to celebrate the Miu Miu Select by Hailey Benton Gates, model, director, and ‘iconic It girl’ of the brand who curated her favorites from this new collection just for the evening. Not her first time at the rodeo, she formerly worked with the brand in “2015 when I was in the campaign, and Miu Miu makes sense for my style as I am an avid vintage buyer so choosing pieces from this collection came with major ease.” The black-heavy collection featured an explosion of rhinestones and the accessories included were very indicative of the 1990s. The designer duds lured guests like Selby Drummond, Olivia Lopez, Jessica Wang, Micaela Erlanger, Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise, Taylor Abess, Angeles Almuna to come casually sip on Champagne and shop.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO