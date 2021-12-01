ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out David Kordansky's Art Basel Viewing Room

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing Sarah Hughes, Huma Bhabha, Rashid Johnson and more. For those of you who didn’t make the trek to Miami, David Kordansky Gallery is highlighting their Art Basel curation in an online Viewing Room. The exhibition of work is packed with...

hypebeast.com

abc17news.com

Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings kick of Miami’s Art Basel

MIAMI (AP) — The official Art Basel show is back in Miami with all its eccentric glory, a dizzying list of celebrity attendees and dozens of spin-off shows already generating buzz, including a 10-year-old child painter and a $4 million Banksy sale. Fashion continues to play a prominent role with Dior hosting its first US show here in 2019 and Louis Vuitton followed suit on Tuesday. Celebrity sightings around town include Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Martha Stewart and Bella Hadid. Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Diplo and Cardi B are among the performers. And Miami’s DJ Khaled is coating chicken wings in 24k gold and edible diamonds.
MIAMI, MO
hypebeast.com

Ruinart Collaborates With Leading British Artist David Shrigley

Launching an ‘Unconventional Bubbles’ installation at Art Basel Miami. The LVMH-owned, House of Ruinart recently unveiled its latest artist collaboration with David Shrigley at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden as part of this year’s Art Basel Miami festivities. Entitled Unconventional Bubbles, the interactive event featured life-sized illustrations of Shrigley’s sardonic compositions alongside an exhibition at the Art Basel Fair’s Collector’s lounge that encompassed a selection of 36 drawings, gouache paintings, three neon illustrations, two ceramic works and a door installation.
VISUAL ART
cryptonews.com

Moon Rabbit’s $AAA NFT Collection Comes to Art Basel

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Miami. December 1, 2021. The world’s first Metachain, Moon Rabbit becomes the strategic partner of Vault 721, the NFT gallery that showcases classic and blue-chip collections at Art Basel Miami 2021 with support by Mark Cuban’s NFT, bringing the gamified NFT Collection Rad Rabbits to the Event.
VISUAL ART
Elle

ELLE Escapes: Art Basel

Whether you’re sneaking away for a mid-winter retreat (highly recommended for those of us East Coasters suffering from seasonal affective disorder) or visiting for the annual Art Basel fair—it’s summer vibes all year long in Magic City. Here’s our guide on where to stay, where to eat, and what to do in Miami Beach. Will Smith really did say it best: “Welcome to Miami.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not just Basel anymore. It’s an entire week where movers and shakers in the art world converge on the Magic City for Miami Art Week, which officially runs from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5. But, unofficially, things are already opening all around town.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Miami's Art Basel parties wrap up

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz. The annual event is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its...
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.
VISUAL ART
crfashionbook.com

Pharrell, Rosalía, Maluma, and More Attend Chanel's Five Echos Art Basel Miami Celebration

Upon taking the stage at last night's star-studded Chanel bash during Miami's Art Basel, the evening’s special performer Rosalía took a moment between songs in her set to reflect back on her grandmother Lucrezia who would drench herself in Chanel N°5 fragrance. In N°5's 100 powerful years, the storied juice conjures special memories for many all over the world as an olfactory experience that has been enjoyed and passed down from generation to generation like passing down a family heirloom.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Art Basel 2021: The Miami Variant

Coming soon to a gallery near you, after a lengthy pause before giving up on herd immunity, Art Basel Miami will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center. It’s invitation only from Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11am to 8pm for First Choice VIP cardholders, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, Preview VIP cardholders,Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11am to 8pm, First Choice and Preview VIP cardholders, with the Vernissage (by invitation only) Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 4pm to 8pm, until the commoners join for Public Days on Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11am to 7pm; Friday, December 3, 2021, 11am to 7pm; and Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11am to 6pm.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC News

Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

Two years ago it was a banana taped to a wall that took Miami’s famous Art Basel by storm. Now it’s the year of so-called crypto art. Buyers of digital art receive the work through non-fungible tokens or NFTs.Dec. 4, 2021.
DESIGN
NYLON

Inside NYLON's Exclusive Art Basel House Party

After a week of gridlock traffic and nonstop talk of NFTs, a poolside party was necessary. On Friday of Art Basel Miami 2021, NYLON hosted its first NYLON House, a celebration of art, music, and fashion. Held at a private residence on Miami Beach, the event drew out a crowd representing all three pillars of culture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

In the Name of Fashion, International Aficionados of Art Showed up at Miu Miu’s Art Basel Party

The insane traffic in Miami did not stop Art Basel-ites from putting on their finest, patterned, and decadent frocks in the name of fashion. On Thursday evening, the who’s who in Miami’s community gathered at Miu Miu in the Design District to celebrate the Miu Miu Select by Hailey Benton Gates, model, director, and ‘iconic It girl’ of the brand who curated her favorites from this new collection just for the evening. Not her first time at the rodeo, she formerly worked with the brand in “2015 when I was in the campaign, and Miu Miu makes sense for my style as I am an avid vintage buyer so choosing pieces from this collection came with major ease.” The black-heavy collection featured an explosion of rhinestones and the accessories included were very indicative of the 1990s. The designer duds lured guests like Selby Drummond, Olivia Lopez, Jessica Wang, Micaela Erlanger, Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise, Taylor Abess, Angeles Almuna to come casually sip on Champagne and shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
artsy.net

The Canvas’s Full Art Basel in Miami Beach Sales Roundup

This Miami Art Week, Artsy is proud to be working with The Canvas, the premium art market newsletter, to deliver on-the-ground reporting from all the major fairs, including major sales, standout booths, and updates on what the art world’s top collectors and power-brokers are buzzing about and buying this year.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
MIAMI, FL
Commercial Observer

Miami’s Art Basel Returns With Real Estate Fanfare

It’s all work and all play for Miami’s real estate developers this week. Art Basel Miami Beach is back and that means there are parties to attend, art to marvel at, and most importantly, deals to be made. The prestigious modern art fair, canceled last year due to the pandemic,...
MIAMI, FL

