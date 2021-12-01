ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox host doubles down on outrageous comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death' doctor as network remains silent

By Oliver Darcy
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Lara Logan, a Fox News personality and host on the network's streaming service, appeared on Wednesday to stand by her widely condemned comparison of Dr. Anthony Fauci to an infamous Nazi doctor — all while the right-wing channel remains silent about the matter. Logan...

Max Lane
6d ago

So, it's okay to compare Trump to Hitler, but not okay to compare Fauci to a Nazi doctor? The media is filled with double standards. For those who experienced the holocaust, know these comments are ludicrous. There is no comparison.

CNN

Marcus Lamb's death highlights Christian media's vaccine problem

New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
RELIGION
CNN

Twitter says it will remove images of people posted without consent

London (CNN Business) — Twitter has updated its privacy policy so that it can remove images of people that have been posted without their consent, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. Under its current policy, the social media giant prohibits the publication of people's private information, including addresses,...
INTERNET
GreenwichTime

Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

Fox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the variant appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines, health experts warn.
SCIENCE
Lara Logan
Anthony Fauci
Josef Mengele
John Berman
Primetimer

Fox Nation's Lara Logan under fire for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele

The former CBS News chief foreign correspondent made her controversial comments, comparing Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners, last night on Fox News Primetime. “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps." Logan's comments were denounced this morning by the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Auschwitz Museum, which said in a statement: “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.” Logan is host of Fox Nation's Lara Logan Has No Agenda. ALSO: Why is Lara Logan still on the air?
SCIENCE
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox Business Host Targets Lara Logan Over Nazi Comparison: 'ENOUGH'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman targeted Fox Nation’s Lara Logan on Sunday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, detailing some of the war criminal’s horrific actions during the Holocaust. The “Claman Countdown” host, who is Jewish, told followers she hated to ruin their day, but “facts...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel’s solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel’s ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network’s news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
CNN

CNN

