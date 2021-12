The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team continued their strong start to the season by wrapping up their own CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament with a 43-26 win over Dieterich in the Championship game on Saturday afternoon. CHBC took a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back eventually putting the game out of reach by outscoring Dieterich 17-8 in the fourth quarter to get the 43-26 win. The win puts CHBC at 6-0 to start the season. CHBC will be back at home on Thursday, December 2 when they host Martinsville to begin a streak of three more home games before hitting the road again for the rest of the calendar year.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO