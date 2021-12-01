The COVID-19 vaccine's effects on mental health

Most Australians are counting down to a festive season with newfound freedom surrounded by family and friends. Meanwhile, front-line health workers are bracing for a potential summer surge in COVID cases and hospitalisations. They’re also concerned about the potential impact of the new Omicron variant. A summer surge would put even more pressure on health workers who, as our research shows, are already experiencing high levels of distress. While the bulk of the responsibility for addressing the well-being of clinical staff falls on health services and governments, we can all do our bit to prevent a mass health worker exodus....

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO