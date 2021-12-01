ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The COVID-19 vaccine's effects on mental health

 6 days ago

For the first time since the pandemic...

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
Study reveals mental health vulnerability among COVID-19 patients

Regardless of mental health history, pre-existing medical conditions and illness severity, those hospitalized for COVID-19 had higher levels of PTSD, anxiety and loneliness compared to those hospitalized for non-COVID related illnesses at the time of discharge, a recent report released by University of Michigan researchers concluded. The study was conducted...
#Covid 19 Vaccine
COVID-19’s psychological effects on students

Over a year later and COVID-19 is still impacting student’s lives. COVID-19 began as an epidemic in Wuhan, China in 2019. This virus then quickly spread to the rest of the world and grew into a worldwide pandemic. The CDC states on their website, “COVID-19 seems to spread more easily...
I'm fully vaccinated and I also had COVID. Do I need a booster?

Federal health officials are urging Americans to shore up their immunity ahead of the winter holidays by getting a COVID-19 booster shot. But not everyone is working with the same defenses when it comes to keeping the virus at bay. More than 47 million people in the U.S have already...
State leaders meet to discuss Maine's mental health crisis

AUGUSTA, Maine — State leaders came together Tuesday at a summit focused on Maine's mental health crisis. Law enforcement, health care workers, and experts in mental health say resources are lacking for people to get treatment, and that keeps them in hospitals or county jails, neither of which can provide appropriate treatment.
6 ways to prevent a mass exodus of health workers

Most Australians are counting down to a festive season with newfound freedom surrounded by family and friends. Meanwhile, front-line health workers are bracing for a potential summer surge in COVID cases and hospitalisations. They’re also concerned about the potential impact of the new Omicron variant. A summer surge would put even more pressure on health workers who, as our research shows, are already experiencing high levels of distress. While the bulk of the responsibility for addressing the well-being of clinical staff falls on health services and governments, we can all do our bit to prevent a mass health worker exodus....
No, burning scented candles is not bad for your health

The holiday shopping season is officially underway. During this time of year, many people are buying gifts for their family and friends, including the always-popular scented candle. Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of shoppers stocked up on scented candles to make their homes feel cozier...
Most COVID-19 vaccines effective as boosters, regardless of primary series

Six COVID-19 vaccines increased protection when given as booster shots 10 to 12 weeks after a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to results from a randomized controlled trial published in The Lancet. The trial also demonstrated that the same six vaccines — plus one more — increased...
Expert: 'Pandemic among the unvaccinated' could lead to worst winter surge yet

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts call it "a pandemic among the unvaccinated" and as the winter months approach, some fear that could cause the worst surge yet. “I am worried about the way the winter is going to go and I am worried about the people who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, a pulmonary critical care physician at IU Health and associate professor of clinical medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
