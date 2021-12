MINNEAPOLIS -- Tony Oliva had been waiting for the phone call from the National Baseball Hall of Fame for 45 years. Many of the loving friends and family who packed the Twins legend's home in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington on Sunday in advance of another announcement from the Golden Days Era Committee had been there when, twice before, Oliva didn't get that call, leading to another several years of waiting -- and hoping. The last such time had been in 2014, seven long years ago, when he missed election by only one vote.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO