You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that had the success the Phillies did from 2008 to 2011 without having a sure-fire Hall of Famer in its lineup. Truth be told, that’s one of the strongest arguments for each of the Big Three from those days. The story of those teams is in many ways the story of its individual stars: a brief but wondrous stretch of all-time production followed by a precipitous decline that left all of us wondering what might have been.

12 DAYS AGO