Nano-X Imaging sinks to a 52-week low

The Rule of 40 is a quantitative way to measure the potential of SaaS companies' growth to create value, even if they're not profitable yet. I propose a portfolio of fast growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies based on the Rule of 40. This rule is a quantitative way of measuring the quality of recurring revenue growth. This theoretical portfolio will tend to be highly concentrated and will not consider valuation. Thus, it would be best used as a starting point for picking SaaS investments within a larger portfolio, rather than using it to make an entire real money portfolio or ETF. However, I expect that it will outperform the market over time periods longer than a decade.

