Janelle Brown took to Instagram to show off a few of her sons’ girlfriends this week. The Sister Wives star enjoys “adult things” with her boys. A glowing Janelle Brown kicked off the week by enjoying a special meal with a few of her boys. The Sister Wives star admitted in the comments of her Instagram post that she was really enjoying getting to do “adult things” with her children. It is the amount of time Janelle has been spending with her adult children that has fans thinking she might be following Christine’s leave in ditching her husband Kody.

