ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor supports plans for Oklahoma prison rodeo’s return

By Adrian O'Hanlon III Editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SqYF_0dBSOgKR00

Oklahoma’s governor said he wants to bring back what was once the nation’s largest prison rodeo that brought crowds to the maximum-security prison in McAlester.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he supports work to renovate the dilapidated arena and plans to reinstate the Prison Rodeo held at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester each year until 2009.

“It’s great for morale, the culture; it’s great for the community; it’s a money maker for the Department of Corrections — and it’s a fun event for Oklahoma,” Stitt told the News-Capital.

OSP's prison rodeo started in 1940 with a hiatus during World War II until it resumed in 1948. A devastating 1973 prison riot at OSP led to another hiatus until 1978.

Prisoners previously signed up to participate in some events, while professionals also competed in the 12,000-seat arena behind prison walls before it was cancellation prior to the 2010 event.

Support continues to grow for the rodeo’s return after OSP Warden Jim Farris announced in August plans to renovate the arena and bring it back.

McAlester Mayor John Browne and city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner previously expressed interest and support in efforts to bring it back. McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess previously said bringing the prison rodeo back would be a tremendous asset.

Stitt said he toured OSP prison rodeo grounds in June and told officials he wanted to move forward on bringing back the event — but he knew it would take some work to renovate the facility.

“There were some structural issues so I told them to do a study on what it’s going to take to get the facilities back up and going,” Stitt said.

Farris previously said he contacted Tulsa-based architecture and engineering firm BKL, Inc. to determine exactly what it will take to renovate prison rodeo grounds, with the goal of bringing it back in the fall of 2022.

Some of the rodeo arena’s concrete bleachers have crumbled, cracked, or sunk into the ground, but Farris wants to preserve as much of the original arena as possible.

Stitt said he went in 2019 to tour the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana — which reportedly brought in $6.2 million in revenue in 2014 and 2015 with a series of spring rodeo events.

The governor said he believes the Angola event also raised morale for inmates.

“They can sell some leather goods and we’re trying to change the structure and kind of the culture inside the system because most of these people will get back out there and we’re trying to rehabilitate it,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he did not attend an OSP Prison Rodeo before its cancellation, but has heard tons of support from Oklahomans in bringing it back.

“We want to help,” Stitt said. “It’s great community involvement for McAlester and so whatever I can do at the state level, I’d love to get it done.”

Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com

Comments / 9

keith Vickers
6d ago

Man the prison rodeos if I remember brought in alot of revenue,but I do agree that right now we need to focus on other issues that this state seriously has.

Reply
3
Della Marie Lambert
5d ago

I remember the rodeos at McAlister prison my uncle always went and watched it I remember one yr.me my mom and dad went let me tell ya sure was alot of fun and those inmates could put on heck of a rodeo.they weren't scared of nothing..lol even had a few that would get under the fence n try mix n mingle with crowed n try too escape but they never made it outside them prison walls.sure would enjoy bringing back the prison rodeo in McAlister oklahoma ..

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday in France, according to a French judicial official. The official said the suspect was being held on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
66
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

Comments / 0

Community Policy