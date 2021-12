This story is co-published with USA TODAY. It is embargoed for republication until Dec. 10, 2021. Located in the heart of America’s breadbasket, Champaign County, Illinois, helps feed the nation’s demand for corn and soybeans while fueling one of the more insidious impacts of climate change – fertilizer runoff. Every...

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO