Report: Adrian Peterson Visiting Seahawks, Could Join Russell Wilson in Seattle

By James Rapien
 6 days ago

Adrian Peterson isn't done yet. The future Hall of Fame running back is in Seattle visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Peterson is just 367 yards away from passing Barry Sanders for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

The 36-year-old appeared in three games for the Titans earlier this season. He ran for 82 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown.

The Seahawks are dealing with multiple injuries at running back, which is why they're taking a look at Peterson.

