Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Listed as limited Wednesday

Hurts completed 14 of 31 pass attempts for 129 yards and three interceptions while running for 77 yards on eight carries against the Giants on Sunday. Hurts could have had a game-winning touchdown pass at the end if Jalen Reagor had caught one of two on-target passes in traffic, but both were dropped and the comeback attempt ended with the score 13-7. After conducting a more run-heavy offense in recent weeks, the Eagles went pass-happy to open this game, and coincidence or not, Hurts struggled worse than he has in a month or so. A game against the Jets in Week 13 could be just what Hurts needs to hit his stride again, but according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com the second-year quarterback was described by coach Nick Sirianni as "a little hobbled" with an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO