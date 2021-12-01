ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Listed as limited Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hurts (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice. Head coach Nick Sirianni noted Monday that Hurts is dealing with...

www.cbssports.com

fastphillysports.com

HERE’S WHY JALEN HURTS IS THE EAGLES FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK!

Goofballs like Mike Missanelli may still doubt that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback. Hurts totaled 216 yards in total in the won over the Saints last Sunday, with 147 coming through the air. He didn’t turn the ball over and scored three rushing touchdowns. The threat of...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles expecting opponents to adjust against Jalen Hurts and running game

The challenge that Jalen Hurts’ running ability presents to opposing defenses can sometimes be a double-edged sword during the game-planning part of the week. When Shane Steichen and the rest of the Eagles coaching staff watched the Giants play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, there was only so much they could learn in preparation for their game against New York this Sunday.
NFL
The Ringer

The Eagles Finally Tailored Their Offense to Jalen Hurts’s Strengths

It’s a modern NFL truism that a team goes as its quarterback goes. The Packers and Buccaneers are what Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady make them; the Chiefs and Ravens run systems nobody else can because nobody else has Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. As such, it’s natural to correlate...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Darius Slay: Listed as limited participant

Slay (concussion) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report. Slay was unable to practice Wednesday as he continues to work through a concussion, so Thursday's update is a step in the right direction. It's not yet clear whether he'll clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Struggles on the road

Hurts completed 14 of 31 pass attempts for 129 yards and three interceptions while running for 77 yards on eight carries against the Giants on Sunday. Hurts could have had a game-winning touchdown pass at the end if Jalen Reagor had caught one of two on-target passes in traffic, but both were dropped and the comeback attempt ended with the score 13-7. After conducting a more run-heavy offense in recent weeks, the Eagles went pass-happy to open this game, and coincidence or not, Hurts struggled worse than he has in a month or so. A game against the Jets in Week 13 could be just what Hurts needs to hit his stride again, but according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com the second-year quarterback was described by coach Nick Sirianni as "a little hobbled" with an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss.
NFL
NFL

Dynamic Jalen Hurts playing his way into Eagles' future

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team's offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Mailbag: Might the Eagles extend Jalen Hurts' 'tryout' by another year?

In our Eagles chat on Tuesday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two steps back: Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense implodes against the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) were on a roll after winning three out of their last four games, but that came to a screeching halt after losing 13-7 to the New York Giants (3-7). The Eagles had an opportunity to grab a hold of the NFC East, after the Dallas Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving, but instead, the offense — which had been powerful, efficient, and multi-faceted of late — couldn’t overcome the Giants’ defense.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

In need of a rally, Jalen Hurts proves he’s not yet that QB for Eagles

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts easily could have thrown four interceptions Sunday, not the three that basically cost his team any chance of beating the stumbling, bumbling New York Giants. Like a lot of young quarterbacks, he tried to make plays that weren’t there against a defense anticipating just that. The...
NFL
On3.com

Update on Jalen Hurts future with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been hesitant to commit to Jalen Hurts as their quarterback of the future. While the franchise used second round selection to bring him to Philadelphia, rumors have swirled that the Eagles aren’t convinced Hurts’ status as starter is final. In his chance this season, he’s attempting...
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is playing for more than the playoffs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts jogged out of the MetLife Stadium tunnel to warm up for Sunday afternoon’s NFC East game against the Giants. Even though the Eagles are going for their third straight win, Hurts is playing for a lot more. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hurts is...
NFL
On3.com

Eagles head coach provides injury update on Jalen Hurts

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 13-7 loss Sunday to the New York Giants. The injury could impact Hurts’ availability for Philadelphia’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets. According to Eagles head coach Nick...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

AWFUL JALEN HURTS HAD A 17.5 QBR, AND EAGLES LAID AN EGG!

The Eagles went to North Jersey Sunday to play the Giants and they laid an egg!. With a golden opportunity to move up in the NFC East standings, QB Jalen Hurts was awful, throwing three interceptions, and accruing an abysmal rating of 17.5 — making it nearly impossible to win an NFL game, which they lost 13-7.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni breaks down final play, Jalen Reagor’s drop, plus Jalen Hurts’ status TBD vs. Jets

After reviewing the tape, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had several criticisms of the team’s final play in its defeat to the New York Giants. With the Eagles trailing by a single possession, they faced fourth down from New York’s 27. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled before throwing downfield to an open Jalen Reagor, who failed to haul in the pass. Moments before the play, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith approached Sirianni on the sideline and begged for him to get him the ball.
NFL

