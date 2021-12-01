Kings' Christian Wolanin: Reclaimed off waivers

Hield accumulated 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 102-94 loss to Philadelphia. Hield trailed only De'Aaron Fox (23 points) for high-scoring honors among Kings players Monday, and he converted five of the team's seven three-pointers in the loss. Hield also tied for the team lead with nine rebounds. He has come off the bench in all but two games this season, but Hield's 16.8 points and 4.2 three-pointers per contest are narrowly superior to the marks he posted as a full-time starter last season.
