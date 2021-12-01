Kings' Christian Wolanin: Reclaimed off waivers

The Leafs have been doing a lot of winning lately – 11 of their last 13 to be exact – but one of those two losses came in a lackluster showing against the Los Angeles Kings just over two weeks ago. It was an off night for the Leafs but it wasn’t as lopsided as the 5-1 score indicated and the Leafs were able to shake it off and get back on track to win their next five games. They will be looking to avenge a loss against a Kings team that has struggled to score goals during a stretch that has seen them go 2-2-2 since their last meeting with the Leafs.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO