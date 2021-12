Cheers, Metro Detroit! We are officially in the midst of the holiday season. Seemingly right on cue, the snow is falling and the view out the window is reminiscent of the winter wonderland we look forward to all year long. If you’re looking for ways to take in the beauty that can only be found this time of year, check out some of these local holiday light displays, where bright colors reflect off the pristine white snow of a Michigan December.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO