Food bank to distribute holiday meals

By From staff reports
 6 days ago
Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner and Executive VP of Development Stephen Raeside inside the Weatherford location at 112 Winners Circle, the former Standard Hardware Inc. building.  Autumn Owens | Weatherford Democrat

A 13-county food security bank will distribute holiday meal supplies from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its new outlet just west of Weatherford.

“No identification or documentation is required,” an announcement from the Tarrant Area Food Bank said. “TAFB is coordinating an event this week to ensure families will sit down to a nice meal this holiday season.”

The distribution will be at the food bank’s new Parker County center, at 112 Winners Circle. The center is south of the access road (Quanah Hill Road) along the south side of Interstate 20 west of Dennis Road.

“Tarrant Area Food Bank is committed to ensuring families in need throughout their 13-county service area have access to nutritious food this holiday season,” the announcement reads. “TAFB needs volunteers to assist at these Maga Mobile distributions. Sign up to volunteer at tafb.galaxydigital.com

The new distribution center will serve eight counties including Parker and Palo Pinto.

