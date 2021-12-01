ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tatiana Maslany on ‘Orphan Black: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 and the Fun of Developing New Clones for the Podcast

By Christina Radish
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Malka Older, Madeline Ashby, Heli Kennedy, E. C. Myers and Lindsay Smith, the podcast Orphan Black: The Next Chapter further extends the story of the critically acclaimed and fan favorite TV series and explores the lives of the Clone Club, now that they’ve been revealed to the world. Joined...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'This Is Us' Season 6 Unveils Trailer, New Images for the Final Chapter

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the family that made the world weep for the last five years. NBC has unveiled a trailer for the sixth and final season of hit series This Is Us. Once again, we will follow multiple timelines that tell the story of the Pearson family members across several decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale-Led Netflix Horror Movie Adds Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, and More to Cast

Upcoming Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye has announced the rounding out of its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Scott Cooper (Hostiles, Antlers)-written and directed production has brought on Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The X-Files), Robert Duvall (Apocalypse Now, The Judge), and Timothy Spall (The Last Bus, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban). Already set to star along the newly announced actors will be Christian Bale (American Psycho, The Fighter) and Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit, the Harry Potter franchise).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Madeline Ashby
Person
Jordan Gavaris
ComicBook

She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals Surprising Musical Moments in Disney+ Series

Last month, we finally got our first look at Disney+'s She-Hulk series, which is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime next year. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and is expected to bring a comedic approach to the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we've only seen snippets of what Maslany's She-Hulk will entail, the actress recently dropped an unexpected detail during an appearance on Comedy Bang! Bang! World's Scott Hasn't Seen podcast. When asked by co-host Shaun Diston if She-Hulk has any songs, Maslany responded with "Um, oh! Well..." before later revealing that she sings the Madonna version of "Fever", as well as the Muppet classic "It Ain't Easy Being Green."
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clones#The Clone Club#Collider Maslany
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
WILDLIFE
Collider

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Review: “Echoes” Introduces a Compelling New Character and Turns MCU Weaknesses Into Strengths

The first two episodes of Hawkeye had a lot of ground to cover. Not only did “Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek” have to set up Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) Christmastime adventure in New York City as he tries to get back to his family for the holidays, the show also had to introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), set up her history with Hawkeye, her present situation with her family, and introduce an entirely new series of villains, including the Tracksuit Mafia and Bishop’s potential new stepfather Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). But with all these pieces now in place, the show’s third episode, “Echoes,” can pivot to Hawkeye’s best aspect: the team-up between Barton and Bishop. But what's even more surprising is that “Echoes” takes elements that are usually Marvel’s weaknesses and makes them a strength.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Beebo Saves Christmas’ Co-Writer on the Animated Musical Christmas Special and His Experience Working on ‘Star Wars: Detours’

Directed by Jojo Ramos-Patrick and co-written by Kevin Shinick and Matt Maala, The CW special Beebo Saves Christmas furthers the legend of everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy, first brought to the world’s attention on Legends of Tomorrow. In this animated story, narrated by Victor Garber, Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends – Tweebo (voice by Kimiko Glenn), Turbo (voiced by Yvette Nicole Brown) and Fleabo (voiced by Keith Ferguson) – must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas when Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an elf that’s too efficient for his own good, decides that the festive holiday would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson) interfering.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Collider

25 Best Episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Ranked

The Star Trek TV universe is currently going strong, and none of it would be possible without Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was a risky follow-up to what, at the time, was a low-budget ‘60s sci-fi show with a cult following and successful film franchise. The Next Generation introduced us to an all-new USS Enterprise and a diverse crew, all set against a political backdrop that paralleled the post-Cold War world. It was a different time in television. By the time Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, launched the second TV series in the franchise, it had been nearly twenty years since the show had been on the small screen (not counting the short-lived animated series voiced by the original cast). TNG’s first season drew strong initial ratings but they dipped considerably midway through its debut year. Given today’s attention spans and fierce competition driven by the ever-multiplying streaming outlets, few shows would be given the time and space TNG needed to find its voice. By the end of the first season, however, it was one of the most popular shows on TV.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Westerns of the 21st Century

Although we’re far from the popularity of TV westerns like Gunsmoke (which ran for an astonishing 20 years), westerns have received a bit of a revival during the Golden Age of Television, helped in part by some fantastic creatives and quite a bit of genre-mixing. 21st century TV westerns often dip into other genres like crime and gangster, even blending sci-fi and fantasy at times. This helped to revive the often overlooked western genre, as well as make it more appealing and relevant to audiences in the new millennium.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
vgr.com

Fortnite Is Getting ‘Generational Leap’ With the Next Chapter

Epic Games is preparing a lot of new content for Fortnite Battle Royale players. As the video game developer has already revealed, Chapter 2 is going to end on Saturday, December 4. The chapter will end with another massive event that might end up being the best in-game event of all time!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy